Sun Nov 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 25, 2019

Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls multi-party conference on Nov 26

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a multi-party conference to decide on the next course of action in the anti-government campaign by the opposition.

The conference will be hosted by  the JUI-F chief in Islamabad on November 26 (Tuesday). A total of nine parties have reportedly been invited to chalk out the future strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As per reports, Maulana has telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to  discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March.

They  agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the  Rehbar Committee.

Among the other parties invited are Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

 Previously, Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched  Azadi March against government  on October 27 from Karachi to Islamabad and was followed by a two-week-long sit-in in the capital. It was called off on November 13.

