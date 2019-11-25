Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls multi-party conference on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a multi-party conference to decide on the next course of action in the anti-government campaign by the opposition.

The conference will be hosted by the JUI-F chief in Islamabad on November 26 (Tuesday). A total of nine parties have reportedly been invited to chalk out the future strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



As per reports, Maulana has telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March.

They agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the Rehbar Committee.



Among the other parties invited are Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadith.



Previously, Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched Azadi March against government on October 27 from Karachi to Islamabad and was followed by a two-week-long sit-in in the capital. It was called off on November 13.