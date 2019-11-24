Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif should remake Charlie's Angels, says Rani Mukherjee

With Charlie's Angels becoming the talk of town, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are getting hailed as the perfect pair to essay the Hindi version of the much talked-about film, by none other than veteran actor Rani Mukherjee.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor comes with an interesting idea of pairing Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone up for the film. The Mardaani star in one of her recent interviews with Zoom TV, shared her views that these two are perfect for a remake of the freshly-released Hollywood movie, Charlie’s Angels.

While talking about action sequences, Rani expressed that she is fond of Katrina’s acting skills especially in action-packed thrillers like Tiger Zinda Hai. Another Bollywood diva she named for the desi version of the filmwas none other than Deepika Padukone, who she thinks has the great potential for such roles.

Rani shared that a remake of Charlie’s Angels would be the perfect for the two leading ladies weaving magic on screens together. She also expressed her desire to join them in the action for a sequel. Many fans are already supporting the idea and are head over heels to see the trio on screen together.

After the huge success received by the film, Mardaani, Rani is charged with high expectations for the sequel, Mardaani 2. The 41-year-old actor is currently busy with promotions of the film.