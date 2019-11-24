Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Bala’s entry in Rs100 crore club

Ayushmann Khurrana known for his remarkable acting skills celebrated the huge success of his recent drama-romance movie Bala. The movie, released earlier this month, has crossed Rs100 crore mark and is already a blockbuster.

The Andhadhun actor was over the moon as his third movie of the year also turned out to be a hit after Dream Girl and Article 15. The actor was on cloud nine over the response of fans as well as he said “It’s really spectacular to see the love that audiences have showered on the film and me. I’m thrilled with the appreciation that the film has earned because I take a lot of time to hunt and curate the scripts that I feel is the best to convert into theatrical movies.”

The actor celebrated the success of the movie with co-star, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra and the adorable pictures of the party have already taken over the hearts of fans.



The 35-year-old skilled actor shared the credit of the success with the whole cast and team and thanked director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for making this movie possible.