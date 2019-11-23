'Angelina Jolie will never get married again'

Angelina Jolie is still struggling to get over her 12-year long marriage with actor Brad Pitt.

She is still reportedly angry about the way their relationship ended three years ago.

Although they have been separated since 2016, their divorce is not yet finalised.

According to reports, things got so ugly between them over custody of children that Jolie has reportedly told her friends she will never get married again.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down,” a celebrity magazine quoted the Maleficent star as having told her friends.

The reports suggested that the couple had different opinions over how to best parent their children.

While Jolie preferred to move around, and expose her children to different cultures and languages, Pitt did not agree with her arguing that children need stability.

Jolie recently told a magazine that she would move out of the country if she could, but the court won't allow her to take the children out of the country without Pitt's permission.

Apart from Brad having parenting issues, Angelina Jolie is also mad that she married the "Fight Club" actor in the first place.