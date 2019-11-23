Hepatitis awareness activity held at Altamash Hospital

A public awareness campaign was held at Altamash General Hospital today (Saturday) regarding hepatitis as a CSR activity.

As many as 300 people from all walks of life attended the event which was held at the hospital's Clifton block 1 branch. Located at junction of both high and low economic group of population, Altamash General Hospital, a 200 bed Hospital provides health care in all disciplines of medicines and surgery.

Gastro-Enterologist Professor Waseem Jafri gave a detailed account of the Hepatitis epidemic in Pakistan. He said Pakistan has the second largest population of Hepatitis C infected people after China. Dr. Waseem talked extensively on all types of hepatitis A,B,C,D and E. He stressed the need for taking preventive measures specially against Hepatitis B and C, which are transmitted through contaminated blood contact. He emphasized on using new, sterilized syringe every time anyone needed injections.

He cautioned people against sharing blades, tooth brushes and urged them to practice safe sex. He emphasized on the need for getting vaccinated against Hepatitis B and to ensure that new born babies are vaccinated on day one.

The chief guest was singer and activist Shehzad Roy who called on the government, masses and health providers to join hands and work for the prevention of hepatitis B and C in Pakistan.

People were offered free test of Hepatitis B, Random Blood Sugar checks and a cholesterol check. Around 400 people availed this facility.