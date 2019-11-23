Bhumi Pednekar's fan-girl moment with Priyanka Chopra

Bhumi Pednekar, famously known for her role in film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, shared her fan-girl moment by posting a selfie with Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

The 30-year-old actress posted a picture on Instagram which was captured during a party held in B-town on Friday.

The actresses were spotted in the success party of the film, Bala that hit the cinemas earlier this month, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

The Instagram post showcases the glamorous actresses dolled up in chic outfits. Priyanka Chopra was rocking a bright yellow crop top and pants whereas Bhumi went with a modern glittery suit.

Bhumi clearly seemed delighted to meet Priyanka as she captioned the picture as, “Last Night @priyankachopra #goodmorning #love #ilovepc."

The Bala actress is looking forward to an upcoming movie Pati, Patni aur Woh and is busy in its promotions. The movies starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan is all set to release on December 6.

