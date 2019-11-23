Priyanka Chopra trolled for driving in India

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai after shooting in New Delhi, has been trolled by netizens for driving on the Indian roads.



Priyanka, who will celebrate her first wedding anniversary next month, is in India for her upcoming movie The White Tiger.

She took to Instagram to share the photo of her ride. PeeCee tagging her friend Chanchal Dsouza captioned it, “Drivers ed.. #thewhitetiger #stickshiftlife it’s on..”

In the photo, we can see Priyanka Chopra wearing sunglasses, seated in the driver’s seat and driving the car to her shoot.



As soon as Priyanka shared the photo, her followers went crazy and started trolling her.



