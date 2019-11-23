Priyanka Chopra’s selfie with Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon sets social media ablaze

Priyanka Chopra is in B-town lately and the global icon is busy partying it away with her counterparts.

A selfie from the Quantico starlet's recent adventures has set social media ablaze in which she can be seen alongside popular actresses Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Tahira Kashyap.

The picture was taken at the party of celebrity manager Rohini Iyer and was shared by filmmaker Ekta Kapoor.

Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta can also be seen in the photo. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” Ekta captioned her post.

Pee Cee attended the party in a yellow co-ord set of top and pants. Meanwhile Katrina was seen in a short black dress.

Check out the photos from the party below







