Sat Nov 23, 2019
November 23, 2019

Sara Ali Khan misses Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 23, 2019
Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is not happy about her daughter spending too much time with Kartik.

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan missed the star-studded birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday.

Kartik threw a birthday party for his friends and other celebrities from Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik’s close friend Sunny Nijar missed the bash.

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti, Nupur Sanon and Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar were in attendance.

Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...️

The Simmba actor and Kartik Aaryan have recently parted ways after their brief rumoured relationship.

According to a news report by Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is not happy about her daughter spending too much time with Kartik.

Sara is currently on her vacation in New York.

She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No1 with Varun Dhawan.

