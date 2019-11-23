Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s reality show gets extension

The makers of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 show has decided to extend it for another five weeks, India media has reported.



Pinkvilla has confirmed citing the makers of Bigg Boss 13 that Salman Khan’s show will be extended for five weeks.

The fans of the Indian reality show surely will rejoice and enjoy more after the extension of their favourite programme which is creating all the thunders and emotions.

Following the five-week extension, Bigg Boss 13 will be the longest season ever.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on 29 September 2019 and the grand finale is likely to be around the second week of January 2020.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is hosting the 13th season. He had been hosting the show for 10th time consecutively.