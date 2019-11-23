Alia Bhatt's bridal look for an ad leaves fans waiting for her actual wedding

Bollywood beauty queen Alia Bhatt is a vision in every avatar she steps in but her latest look is not just wowing fans away but is also making them want her to take the next step with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

In circulating photos of the Raazi actor where she can be seen donning a bridal dress for the shoot of a commercial by Abhishek Varman.

The actor was donning a red intricately embroidered lehenga choli with striking gold bangles and heavy necklace and tika.

Alia was also seen in one of the photos with her bride squad who were spotted dolling her up.

Soon after the pictures were publicized, fans couldn’t help but wonder when they will be seeing the actor actually tie the knot to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.