Katrina Kaif's black dress steals the show

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif stepped out in her little black dress to attend a star-studded B-Town party on Friday night in Mumbai.



The Sooryavanshi actor was turning up the heat in her jaw-dropping black dress and fans couldn't help but swoon over her breathtaking look.

Katrina completed her look with black stilettos while letting her hair fall over back. The Bharat diva stole the show with her all-black ensemble.

The in-house party was hosted by celebrity manager Rohini Iyer which was also attended by numerous Bollywood luminaries including Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Katrina is shooting for Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released in March next year.