Arjun Kapoor shares heartfelt letter for mother, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon react

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is famous not only for his remarkable acting skills but also for the bond he shares with his family members who despite their ups and came together on the death of Mona Kapoor.

The fans recently witnessed another heartwarming moment when Arjun shared a childhood letter on Instagram that he wrote for his beloved mother Mona.

The emotive and poignant note is filled with love and blessings for her to be always happy. The letter read:

“My mother,

What is a mother? Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more lovable than myself.

'OH' mother don't ever get upset because your tears are like fresh droplets of water but your smile is like 1, 00, 00,000 and much more.

Your son,

Arjun Kapoor (Keep smiling) - 6th Oct 1997.”

After reading the emotional note even Arjun’s Gunday mate, Ranveer Singh could not resist but give him some love. He commented with lots of heart emojis followed by Arjun’s upcoming movie Panipat’s co-actor Kriti Sanon also dropping some love.

