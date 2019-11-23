close
Sat Nov 23, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 23, 2019

Arjun Kapoor shares heartfelt letter for mother, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon react

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 23, 2019
Arjun Kapoor shares heartfelt letter for mother, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon react

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is famous not only for his remarkable acting skills but also for the bond he shares with his family members who despite their ups and came together on the death of Mona Kapoor.

The fans recently witnessed another heartwarming moment when Arjun shared a childhood letter on Instagram that he wrote for his beloved mother Mona.

The emotive and poignant note is filled with love and blessings for her to be always happy. The letter read:

“My mother,

What is a mother? Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more lovable than myself.

'OH' mother don't ever get upset because your tears are like fresh droplets of water but your smile is like 1, 00, 00,000 and much more.

Your son,

Arjun Kapoor (Keep smiling) - 6th Oct 1997.”

View this post on Instagram

Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I’m vulnerable every morning without it. I didn’t have a choice but to accept that I wouldn’t have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the Fucking time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don’t know why I’m venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

After reading the emotional note even Arjun’s Gunday mate, Ranveer Singh could not resist but give him some love. He commented with lots of heart emojis followed by Arjun’s upcoming movie Panipat’s co-actor Kriti Sanon also dropping some love.

