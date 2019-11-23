Sara Ali Khan showcases unbreakable bond with best friend

The young and energetic B-Town queen Sara Ali Khan is melting the hearts of fans with her recent Instagram post that showcase her strong and unbreakable bond with her best friend.

The Simmba actor recently shared two pictures with her best friend on her Instagram that are serving major BFF goals.

The adorable clicks with her best friend on the streets of New York show the two donning the brightest smiles with their outfits of the day on point.

Sara is rocking an all-white look in a sweat shirt with matching pants. In the other picture, the girls are enjoying the chilly weather with red jackets on.

The actor penned a heartfelt note for her friend as she wrote: “Warm sunshine or Pitter Patter, Lattes and laughter or Chai and Chatter. From being super sentimental to being a crazy mad hatter. With you it really truly doesn’t matter.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the fans will see Sara next on the silver screens in her upcoming film Aaj Kal with Kartik Aryan as well as Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

