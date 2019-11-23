Sara Ali Khan rides New York subway in the perfect disguise

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is a face that is recognizable even in the furthest of lands but it looks like the actor has found a perfect solution for days she wants to relish a non-celebrity life.

The Kedarnath actor is currently painting the town red on her vacation to New York during which she has garnered ample attention from her fans in the States who have continually been kept in the loop about her whereabouts through her Instagram.

However, apparently to keep herself away from the celebrity status for a day and to be just another citizen, Sara kept herself disguised by concealing half of her face while travelling in the subway.



The Simmba actor sported black jeans and a purple jacket with orange boots with a cheetah-printed scarf to cover her face.

“Subway chillies,” she captioned the photo.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan as well as Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.