Alia Bhatt serves fitness motivation with her latest vlog: Watch here

Alia Bhatt’s weight loss journey is no stranger to headlines and entertainment portals but while fans may have thought it was a piece of cake maintaining that impeccable figure, the actor is here to tell you otherwise.

The 26-year-old Raazi actor in her latest YouTube vlog sheds light on her fitness routine that comes as a major source of inspiration and motivation for all those looking to get rid of those extra kilos.

The actor starts off her vlog by waiting for her trainer Sohraab and the two get right to business as they sweat it out and are charged up to get her fitness game going.

The two start off by doing squats during which they share hilarious banter that leaves us all in fits.

Alia is then asked to do eight more sets of squats with them bargaining for a mid-way session while eventually they settle for a five minute finisher which included a range of activities including 45 seconds of skipping, 10 squats, mountain climbers for another 45 seconds, 10 Gorilla hops as well as a one-minute plank.

By the end of the day, Alia appears to be completely exhausted showing us just how much work is required to keep herself in shape.







