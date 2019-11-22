Fatima Sana Shaikh says she enjoys working with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming film

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao will be seen on-screen together in Anurag Basu's next film.

The Thugs of Hindostan starlet revealed that her co-star’s immense support on the set is something she definitely wants to take away with her.

Anurag's film basically features four stories, of which Rajkummar and Fatima star as a pair, for the first time.

When asked abour Rajkummar, Fatima had some of the nicest things to say. "He is amazing and so good. It's really nice to work with him and he's a lot of fun. The best part about Rajkummar is that he's not only a great actor but he's such a giving co-actor, truly."

"He's always there, he stands for cues, he'll work with you. He is not somebody who just goes and sits in the van when he's done. He works with you and that was such a joy," she further added.



Other actors starring in the film include Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fatima will have started shooting for her next film, Bhoot Police, even before Anurag's film releases in March.

In this, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.