Salman Khan dances with differently-abled children in Jaipur, video wins hearts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s throwback video in which he is matching steps with differently-abled kids is winning the hearts of millions on social media.



Salman Khan could be watched dancing with the children on the tunes of Yu Karke song from his upcoming film Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi Sinha and other team members of the film could also be seen in the video clip.

Bollywood actress and Indian politician Bina Kak shared the video on her Instagram handle captioning it, “Salman, the most favorite of Umangies leaves no opportunity to give these #childrenwithspecialneeds #whaleofatime, bringing #cheer to their faces. Salman ,Sonakshi ,Prabhu Deva, Shera ,Sanjay n team #Dabang3 danced and partied with them during the shooting in #Jaipur.”



She also thanked Salman Khan saying, “We thank Salman for always being there for us.”