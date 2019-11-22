Law ministry seeks PM's approval to appoint Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: The summary to appoint Justice Gulzar Ahmed the new chief justice of Pakistan was sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, according to sources within the law ministry.



As per sources, Justice Gulzar will be the new chief justice of Pakistan. The law ministry sent the summary to the prime minister for his approval.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will retire on December 20. After the prime minister approves the summary, a notification about Justice Gulzar's appointment as the new chief justice will be issued.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed: a profile

According to the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar remained Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November, 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

Justice Gulzar sought his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S. M. Law College, Karachi.

He has served in the capacity of Legal Advisor of various multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.



He then enrolled as an Advocate on 18th January, 1986 and as an Advocate of the High Court on 4th April, 1988 and then as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 15th September, 2001.

He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August, 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November, 2011.

