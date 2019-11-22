REVEALED: Katrina Kaif's complete workout regime

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of her workout plan to Instagram with implicit details.

The star could be seen reflected in the background of the shot, in a sleeveless white top, holding up the piece of paper.

Katrina is said to be one of the most followed Instagram stars of all times, with a total of 29.7 million followers. The actress is one who never fails to impress with her content. Each picture she posts make fans swoon at the beat of her drum.

The actress is also someone who is known for having one of the most toned body’s in all of Bollywood. With her love of exercise, it is no wonder the star’s workout routine would follow a holistic approach.

The picture details 2 circuits, with her name written on it. The plan comes complete with the number of sets required, weights, and the number of repetitions.

The first circuit is seen to include lunges, squats, deadlifts, and jumps while the second circuit is mainly comprised of squats, flye, pushups and planks.

The star works hard for her gorgeous body and isn’t afraid to show off all of her hard work every now and again.

