Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks on significance of cleft lip treatment for children

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke on behalf of the Smile Train, as their Global Goodwill Ambassador, the star went on to detail the importance of timely and early diagnosis for cleft, as well as appropriate treatment protocols which prevent further complications.

She explained how this genetic abnormality tends to lead to a whole host of problems, including difficulty in breathing, eating, speaking and other ENT related complications, down the road.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently in attendance at the Mumbai's NH SRCC Children's Hospital, who is a partner hospital of Smile Train India. The event is celebrated as the Day of Smiles.

She went on to detail why early diagnosis and treatment are paramount, she was quoted as saying, "Being a mother is a great feeling and it is a blessing that a lot of us are so grateful for."

"But I feel it is extremely important for a mother to be empowered with the information and knowledge for the betterment of their children at all times throughout their lifetime.”

She explained how this defect can be caught during pregnancy and, as a result, increase the chances of optimal survival for the infant. She stated,“Birth differences like cleft can be detected at a very early stage, as early as 20 weeks of pregnancy via an ultrasound scan.”

“Smile Train is making an effort to help maximum children get this treatment at a very early stage. Through the network of Smile Train, the awareness that it is creating and the good work that it is doing, you can have an early diagnosis.”

As a word of warning and precaution, she went on to say, “In case your child has been detected to be born with a cleft, please do take the support of Smile Train and its partner hospitals across India to seek early intervention."

"This will help your child receive timely treatment and prevent further complications and thus enable to live their life to its fullest potential."