PayPal is not coming to Pakistan anytime soon

Efforts to bring PayPal to Pakistan have foundered, government officials admit.

A delegation from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology visited the United States last month to convince the international online payment company to bring its business to the country, reports Urdu News.

The company officials told the delegation that Pakistan is not included in its three-year road map, at the moment, as it does not have adequate business opportunities to attract the firm.

Sabahat Ali Shah, a senior official of the National Institute of Technology Board told Urdu News that Pakistan was hopeful to bring the service to Pakistan in order to facilitate those citizens who earn from abroad and find it difficult to transfer their money.

However he added that PayPal reviews its roadmap every year and there is still a possibility of it entering the Pakistani market in the future.

In February, Asad Umar, the former finance minister has announced that the government was committed to bringing PayPal to Pakistan.

PayPal allows people in over 200 countries to send and receive money, and acts as an international bank account.