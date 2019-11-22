Anu Malik stepping down deemed ‘symbolic victory’ by Sona Mohaptra

Sona Mohaptra spoke to IANS and appeared as happy as ever when the star stated that there was great news in the air today.

She was quoted as saying, "It's great news. Sony TV took a long time to do this but I am happy that he [Anu] has finally stepped down from the show. It's a battle of the whole country" she said.

She also added, "I was fighting for fairness and justice. Now, after hearing this news, I think it is a victory for everybodynot just me but also for all other women who were badly treated by him."

"It is a symbolic victory. Our fight is not over yet, it's just a start. We are not going to sit here and let people take us for granted" she stated.

Just recently, a source close to Sony TV confirmed to IANS, that Anu Malik will be stepping down as a judge for this season.

The decision came out after Sona wrote an open leter to the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani, urging her to actively take part in the ongoing matter.

Her letter was posted to Twitter and demanded the channel to clarify the action they have undertaken to solve the matter.

Anu Malik revealed his decision to Times of India, in which he stated, "he wants to go on a three-week break from the show, and will come back after his name is cleared."

Sona has garnered a large amount of support on social media, with a myriad of people calling for him to step down.

A couple of days ago, Anu opened up about the situation in a letter to Instagram, detailing the impact the situation has had on him and his family.