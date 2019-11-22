Katrina Kaif poses with Salman Khan’s bodyguard, wins hearts on social media

A dazzling picture of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif posing with superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has gone viral on the internet.

The Sooryavanshi actor, clad in a floral blue dress, posed with Shera, winning million hearts on social media with latest adorable picture with him.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard praised Katrina while sharing the photo on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “No caption is required when u post a pic with the most beautiful @katrinakaif [sic]."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theatres next year.

