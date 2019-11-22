Pak vs Aus: Watch Naseem Shah's fiery first over in Test cricket

Sixteen-year-old pacer Naseem Shah unsettled the Australian openers on day two of the first Test at the Gabba as he clocked in over 147kph in the very first over of his Test career.



Shah’s first over in Test cricket went something like this, 145.3-147.6-143.9-144.4-147-147.7kph.

Ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan couldn’t stop admiring the teenage sensation.

“1 over into his Test Career ... but already you can see Naseem Shah is going to be a superstar ... !! 16 yrs old & clocking 147 kph with a fantastic action,” Vaughan tweeted.

During the morning session, Shah created some discomfort for the Australians, including, almost taking the wicket of Australian opener David Warner. However, replays later showed that Shah had comfortably over-stepped the line.

Warner who was 56 at that time, went on to score his 22nd Test hundred, to a rousing appreciation from the crowd and the dressing room.

Shah is one of the youngest cricketers to play a Test, making his debut at the age of 16 at the Gabba.



