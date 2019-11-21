Lata Mangeshkar stable and recovering: family sources

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and recovering now at a steady pace, her family members revealed on Thursday.



While she is still in the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital, Lata is doing "much better", according to her family.

Lata, aged 90, was rushed to the hospital last week after encountering problems while breathing.

"Lata ji is doing much better now. Beyond this, we can't comment. Please respect our privacy," the singer’s niece Rachana Shah told an Indian news agency.

Meanwhile, hospital sources refused to comment on the singer's health.

During her extensive singing stint, Lata has lent her voice to almost 30,000 songs across multiple languages.