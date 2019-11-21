Shahid Kapoor shows off cricketing abilities as he practices for 'Jersey': Watch

Shahid Kapoor appears to be on a roll as he excels not just on the silver screens but has also gotten a chance to now show off his skills on the cricket ground.



The Jab We Met actor after riding high on his success from Kabir Singh is now getting ready his avatar of a cricketer in full swing.

The actor shared a short clip of him wowing fans with his athletic abilities as he appears to be no less of a star than Indian captain Virat Kohli when on the pitch with a bat.

The video comes from one of the practice sessions of Shahid where he gets his character ready for the upcoming Telugu film Jersey.

The post was captioned with the hashtags: "#jersey #prep."

The remarkable strike was also lauded by his brother Ishaan Khatter who commented saying: “Shhhooooottttttttt."



Another praise dropped in by Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who said: "Blockbuster incoming."

This comes as the second film based on cricket to hit cinemas next year as Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 also documents India’s 1983 World Cup win.

Speaking about the films, Shahid in an interview with PTI said: “83 is a wonderful subject and I wish them all the best. It's about India triumphing at the 83 World Cup and I think everybody wants to watch it. Jersey is a personal film. It's a human journey and it touched me deeply. It's a very emotional film. I am guessing both films must have there own individual identity. I am definitely looking forward to seeing 83."