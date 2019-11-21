close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
November 21, 2019

Jemima at a loss for words as fan asks question about PM Imran

Thu, Nov 21, 2019
Jemima at a loss for words as fan asks question about PM Imran

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of  Prime Minister Imran Khan, is as popular among Pakistanis, particularly fans of the former cricket hero,  as she used to be before her separation from   the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Since then, every thing she writes on Twitter regarding Pakistan   gets intense coverage online.

Even if she  posts something that is not related to  Pakistan,  her followers from the South Asian country  cannot help asking Jemima about her  feelings towards their prime minister.

Jemima, earlier this year, had also pointed towards  the online behavior of Pakistanis in a lighter vein.

"Do you still love @imrankhanpti" is always going to be the first reply to every tweet for the rest of my life until I’m dead," she had tweeted in March after a fan brought up  her feelings for discussion  in response to a tweet  which she had posted about the political situation in UK.

The British heiress yet again  put smiles on many faces when she once again found  a similar question under her tweet  which she had sent out about UK Conservative Party.

"Have you ever cried badly for imran khan??," asked a Pakistani Twitter user  out  of nowhere.

The reply apparently rendered her lost for words as it  was evident from her response.

"Wow," she wrote while retweeting the  question.

