Jemima at a loss for words as fan asks question about PM Imran

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is as popular among Pakistanis, particularly fans of the former cricket hero, as she used to be before her separation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Since then, every thing she writes on Twitter regarding Pakistan gets intense coverage online.

Even if she posts something that is not related to Pakistan, her followers from the South Asian country cannot help asking Jemima about her feelings towards their prime minister.

Jemima, earlier this year, had also pointed towards the online behavior of Pakistanis in a lighter vein.



"Do you still love @imrankhanpti" is always going to be the first reply to every tweet for the rest of my life until I’m dead," she had tweeted in March after a fan brought up her feelings for discussion in response to a tweet which she had posted about the political situation in UK.



The British heiress yet again put smiles on many faces when she once again found a similar question under her tweet which she had sent out about UK Conservative Party.

"Have you ever cried badly for imran khan??," asked a Pakistani Twitter user out of nowhere.



The reply apparently rendered her lost for words as it was evident from her response.

"Wow," she wrote while retweeting the question.