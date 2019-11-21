Sunidhi Chauhan to lend powerhouse vocals to Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’

Famed Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan has joined the forces to croon for the Hindi version of the much-awaited Disney film Frozen 2.



The singer had also lent her powerhouse vocals earlier to the Hindi version of the popular track Let It Go from the 2013 hit film Frozen.

“It feels great to be yet again associating with Disney after The Lion King, now for their mega-franchise film Frozen 2. I had an absolutely amazing time singing the Hindi version of Let it Go in the first film. The mood, the feel, the charm of crooning a host of tracks for its sequel is indeed a challenging experience and I loved every bit of it,” Sunidhi said in a statement.

It has been further revealed that Kausar Munir has written songs for the Hindi version of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra will be voicing the characters of Elsa and Anna in the movie slated to release on November 22.