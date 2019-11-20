close
Wed Nov 20, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 20, 2019

Anil Kapoor’s sprint across the city spark major fitness goals

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 20, 2019

Even at 62 years of age, Anil Kapoor does not fail to motivate the masses with his fitness regime. It appears as though aging is not a concern for Anil  as he appears to run opposite the clock and looks younger with each year that passes him by.

Even at this ripe age Anil is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors that Bollywood has to offer. 

Only recently was he seen channeling his inner drive during a sprint across the city. For those surprised, check out the pictures below!

Anil did not forgo health for fashion as he seems to be sporting an all-black and chic attire, contrasted with crisp white sneakers, sunglasses and  a matching black cap on top.

Latest News

