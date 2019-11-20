Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's friendship nearing end as things go violent

Bigg Boss fans may have thought that the fire erupted between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz has pacified but that appears to be far from the truth.

The two best friends have now gotten engaged in yet another verbal feud and things are not looking pretty as the fire intensifies and brings forth more cracks within their friendship.

In the latest episode the two were seen abusing each other and getting violent physically which subsequently broke another one of the rules of the highly-sought-after reality show.

The brawl took place in the midst of Shehnaz Gill’s ‘Swayamvar’ task as the housemates witnessed a division as Asim tried to get Sidharth’s friends on his side, further amplifying the feud.

Shefali and Arti were also seen talking about the fight and how it is now “an open war”.

Separately, the promo shows the task continuing with Shehnaz asking Reshmai if she ever plans on tying the knot.