Qatar to host T10 League

Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has announced that it will be hosting its maiden league the Qatar T10 League from December 6.

QCA President Youssef J al-Kuwari expressed his gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for awarding the country the opportunity to promote the sport.

“Qatar is proud to have been assigned this league by ICC. This will take our country to an international sports arena,” he said.

The league is set to be hosted at the state of the art Asian Town International Cricket Stadium.

Qatar T10 will comprise of six teams, each with 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar’s national cricket team along with local talent from QCA clubs.

The event is scheduled to take place between December 6- 18 and is expecting a large crowd and entertainment for all age groups.

The 10-over format is the latest introduction by ICC which looks to promote a shorter and fast-paced version of the game.