Sushmita Sen turns 44 serving major fitness motivation with workout video

Sushmita Sen is still a fan-favourite not just for her acting prowess but her unmatched beauty and charisma along with her inspirational workout videos make her one of the most sought-after ladies in Bollywood.

The 44-year-old Main Hoon Na actor is always serving major fitness goals as she keeps her physique impeccable and is always catching the eyes of the public.

In her latest video, the beauty queen expressed gratitude to her fans for the plethora of birthday wishes that came her way while also serving major fitness goals and motivation to all those looking to shed the extra kilos.

As she rang in her 44th birthday the No problem star shared the workout video of herself that comes as major motivation on a weekday to hit the gym.

Along with the video, the actor also penned some heartfelt words saying: “Thank you God, for this blessed life, the indomitable spirit, for my family, children, friends,health, love, work, faith & for this awesome sense of belonging to billions of lives!!! The world exists, and in it I have truly LIVED 44 YEARS!!!”

“Thank you all for always inspiring me to be BETTER, for loving me unconditionally & for infusing my life with hope & positivity even at my lowest!! Thank you for all the birthday wishes, overwhelmed by it all...as always!!!,” she added.

Check out the post here:







