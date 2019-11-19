Pakistan Wrestling Federation secretary slams PSB for not providing sufficient funds

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday turned down the request of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) to provide diet and daily allowance to wrestlers training to take part in the South Asain Games.



The PSB while replying to PWF saying that it can only provide space for training camp and can not cater other needs.

Secretary of the PWF Muhammad Arshad Sattar highlighted that players need the required diet to train, which the can not solely provide themselves.

"Fourteen wrestlers have been summoned and we plan on starting the camp by November. It won't be possible for us to cater to their needs by ourselves," Sattar said.

He further assured the PSB that wrestlers will appear in all seven-weight categories and win Gold medals for the country.

Seven wrestlers from Pakistan will participate in the upcoming South Asian Games in Nepal which is scheduled in December.

"In the past PSB has declined our proposals, there has been a lack of financial support," said Sattar.

"The board should fulfill its responsibility and help us out," the secretary added.