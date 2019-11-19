Pakistan Football Federation hold 'fruitful discussions' with Asian Confederation

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has extended their support to the normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) following “fruitful discussions” between the officials of the federations.

The two-member delegation of the PFF normalization committee — comprising of Chairman Hamza Khan and Col (rtd) Mujahidullah Tareen — met with the secretary-general of AFC, Dato Windsor John and other officials in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

A statement from the committee stated that the chairman hailed the discussions with AFC officials calling them "fruitful".

The meeting was aimed to discuss the progress of the PFF, which was given the task of holding Executive Committee elections by June 2020 by the Bureau of the FIFA council.

“We had very fruitful discussions with the AFC,” said Chairman Hamza.

“The AFC extended a very warm welcome to us and we’re thankful to the AFC Secretary-General and the officials who shared with us the extensive plans they have for improving football in Pakistan,” he added.

The AFC secretary-general hoped that the committee would focus on the task and work simultaneously on various targets to keep the sport on track.

“We expect them to focus mainly on two tasks, holding the elections at all levels and running the day-to-day football affairs by ensuring Pakistan’s participation in international and regional competitions,” said Windsor.

“Pakistan is one of the founding members of the AFC and we expect them to regain its normalcy. This committee must ensure that the football activities and the electoral process go on simultaneously,” he added.

Hamza also said that he would hold free and fair elections and ensure that Pakistan participate actively in AFC competitions during his tenure.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council had decided on 27 June 2019 to appoint the normalization committee which has been given until 15 June 2020 to run the daily affairs of PFF, as well as to conduct the elections at the district, provincial, and national levels.