PM Imran to embark on brief foreign tour next month: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit three countries next month, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to sources, the prime minister will travel abroad as part of an official tour to three countries in December.

Prime Minister Imran's official trip will last from December 15-21.

Sources claimed that the prime minister will travel to Bahrain on December 16 on a two-day trip. He will follow that visit up with another two-day trip to Switzerland on December 17 where the premier will address a global conference on refugees. The conference will take place in Geneva.

He will then wrap up his tour by going on a three-day trip to Malaysia on December 19. The prime minister will return to the country on December 21.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad last came to Pakistan in March this year and addressed a business conference with Prime Minister Imran.

At the end of the business conference, Malaysia announced to install a car plan in Pakistan and PM Mahathir presented PM Imran a car key.

In his address, the Malaysian premier said, "There is fear, enmity towards Muslims and the example of that is Christchurch [attacks]."

Regarding his talks with the premier, Mahathir Mohamad said, "We are giving importance to trade with Pakistan and had bilateral discussions on issues affecting the region and the world. If we increase our trade with each other, we will benefit. Today, everyone is focused on growing their economy and it is necessary that we have some wealth of our own in order to function as nations."