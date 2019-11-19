Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her 'super drug' in an adorable post

Bollywood’s most sought-after couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to mesmerize the crowd with their endearing tale of love and the two are doing just that once again.



The Tamasha actor turned to Instagram to give a glimpse of yet another PDA-filled post featuring her husband Ranveer Singh, and fans couldn’t help but be completely awed.

Turning to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of Ranveer donning an orange shirt that had the words “Love is a super power” printed on top of it.

Deepika captioned the photo: “& you…my super drug!”

The couple have been all over the news of late as they recently rang in their first anniversary together by visiting the Golden Temple and seeking blessings for many more happy years in the future together.



Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which will hit theatres on January 10, 2020 while Ranveer’s upcoming film 83 by Kabir Khan will be seeing the light of day on April 10, 2020.