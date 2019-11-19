Sara Ali Khan slammed over tone-deaf comment on colourism in India

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has found herself ensnared in a controversy after a viral clip of her two cents on colourism left the internet bashing her for her ‘ignorant’ views.



The 24-year-old Kedarnath in an interview with Barkha Dutt opened up about her stance on multiple things including feminism, body positivity as well as the film industry’s gradual shift. However, what brought upon the wrath of netizens on to her, was her statement on colourism, which social media users claimed showed how her ‘privilege’ was distorting her view of a mammoth issue in society.

“If you wanna be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder. It’s not the end of the world, and it shouldn’t define you at all. There is a higher probability and success rate for you to attempt to change yourself, than the world, because they are not going to change,” Sara had stated which landed her in hot waters.

Soon after, the actor was facing backlash for being privileged and failing to comprehend the South Asian obsession with fair-skin that stems from colonialism.



