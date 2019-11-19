Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan's acting debut takes the world by storm

Shah Rukh Khan's talented daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut recently taking the world by storm.



Suhana has decided to start small, before taking it big. While pictures of her acting in a college play have been widely circulated on the social media, now a short film has emerged featuring the 19-year-old.



The low-budget production, titled, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’, has people raving about the young Khan’s serious acting chops and skills.

I think we all know where she gets that from.

The film is about a young couple who begin grappling with the realities of a relationship as they take a road trip.

Here is the 10-minute production, written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Judge for yourself.







