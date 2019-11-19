Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her furry friend Edward and we love it

Alia Bhatt is a die-hard animal lover who keeps her pet cat Edward near and dear to herself. The actress’s social media is replete of adorable pictures of her cat which she lovingly calls Edward Bhatt.



The Raazi starlet recently took to Instagram to share yet another image with the ‘love of her life’ and it is the cutest thing you will see today.

In the selfie taken by Alia, we can see Edward resting next to his mother. Alia captioned the post as, “like mother like cat,” with a bunch of emojis.

Alia and her sister Shaheen already owned two cats before called Sheeba and Pikka. The actress lately gifted herself another kitten and named him Edward.



On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.