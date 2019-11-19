REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan got too nervous to talk to a girl

Shah Rukh Khan, heartthrob of his time and the Badshah of Bollywood, went through an experience where he got so nervous he was unable to talk to a girl.



This information was revealed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali where he mentioned that the star got extremely anxious when he had to approach a girl during the time they were shooting for Jab Harry met Sejal with Anushka Sharma.

Apparently Anushka had challenged SRK to talk to her. Imtiaz went on to add that the actor was 'so nervous that he just didn’t go for it.'

He further mentioned that SRK tricked him into talking to the girl instead. He too was nervous, it was revealed.

Imtiaz said that he forgot all about it when he saw how nervous the 'romantic hero' got.

Meanwhile, the director will soon be entertaining fans with another release titled Aaj Kal which stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.