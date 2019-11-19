Kareena Kapoor reveals sentiments on reuniting with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan weaved magic on the screen when they were paired together in 3 Idiots and the duo will be wowing the audience again with their next collaboration Laal Singh Chaddha.



In an interview, Kareena was asked about her feelings on reuniting with the veteran star.



“I am sure we will live up to people's expectations,” she replied.

It was just recently that Aamir shared his first look from the film and fans have been curious to see what the actor has to offer.



Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz next.

Recalling the time when the script was read out to her, Kareena said, “I felt I am perfect for the role and I loved the script. It was so funny, I couldn't stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package,” she said.