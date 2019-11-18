Previous management made teams based on personal bias: Kamran Akmal

Following his inconsistent performances, Kamran Akmal has become a “persona non grata” for Pakistan Cricket authorities. The wicket-keeper batsman however is now hopeful of getting his perception changed in the eyes of the new-look Pakistan team management.

Kamran on Monday smashed another half-century in Quaid e Azam trophy, which helped him complete the 13,000 runs milestone in first class cricket. Following his innings, Kamran spoke to the media and criticized the previous selectors and coaches for implementing biased policies.

“The previous management used to make teams based on personal liking and disliking,” he said.

“The new management is giving the chance to those who are performing in longer formats in domestic cricket. If the previous management had given priority to domestic performers, then things would have been different,” said Kamran, who is Asia’s most successful wicket keeper in first class cricket.

Kamran highlighted how Iftekhar Ahmed was also sidelined by the previous team management, but he made a comeback and performed well for Pakistan in Australia.

'Focus on domestic cricket instead of PSL'

Kamran also suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to give more attention to performances in domestic cricket instead of performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as criteria to select players for the Pakistan team.

“We have opted to expose our youngsters too quickly because of which our winning ratio has gone down. I'm not against putting youngsters in the team, but they should have a few years experience before getting promoted to the national team. They should play at least a few seasons of first class cricket and get maturity,” he said.

“We aren’t giving a lot of importance to domestic performers and just one or two performances in the PSL can get you inducted in the team which isn't good for Pakistan Cricket. Players from my batch survived long because we had played three to four years in domestic cricket to gain professional maturity,” Kamran added.

Hopeful of return

The wicket keeper batsman also hoped that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will change this mindset, and make players play at least two to three years and have a proper report, as this will be beneficial for Pakistan cricket.

Kamran acknowledged that despite achieving milestones for Pakistan, he had been criticized more than being appreciated, but he continues to remain unfazed even after facing some of the harshest critics.

“I don’t think much about it. I am proud of what I have achieved as a wicket keeper and as a batsman. I take criticism constructively and when I play bad, I try to take something positive out of it,” he said.

Kamran added that he believes he can still play a role in Pakistan's test team.

“I believe in hard work and aim to keep doing that. My focus is on giving 100 percent commitment on the field. I believe that I can still be part of the national squad as there’s a need for a settled batsman at number five or six in Pakistan team for test cricket,” he added.

“There are two wicket keepers in major teams, why can’t we have the same,” he added while hoping for a call for the home test series against Sri Lanka.

Kamran said that he’s enjoying the domestic season.

“I am playing my natural game since the last five-six years. I am enjoying this first innings bonus points as well and I hope this will encourage players to play more positively during the four day tournament,” he added.