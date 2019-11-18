close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Katrina Kaif’s latest video leaves fans puzzled

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has left her fans perplexed after she shared a video on her Instagram handle with some boxing moves.

Katrina sharing the video captioned it, “Ok so maybe mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots ...but I’m getting there ... something special coming soonnnnnnnn”.


The video and its caption have left the fans puzzled  whether Katrina was hinting at something special coming soon with US boxing champion Floyd Joy Mayweather?

Unsurprisingly, the video has gone viral on the internet.

Latest News

More From Bollywood