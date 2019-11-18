Lata Mangeshkar's niece refutes reports of her passing

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar had left her fans fretting over health after she was admitted to the hospital earlier and the circulating fake news about her passing had only amplified the panic.

While addressing an entertainment portal, Lata’s niece confirmed that the star was doing well and recovering as per schedule. She further urged fans to not pay heed to fake news, saying “ignore all the fake reports.”

RPG chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted out positive news when he announced that that the iconic singer is stable. He stated, "A group of doctors from Cleveland Clinic, US, visited Lata Mangeshkar ji today. Happy to inform, her health is steadily improving."

While speaking to India Today, Rachana told the public, “We have admitted Lata Ji to keep her comfortable and she is better than last night. In a matter of 3-4 days she will be absolutely fine. Her condition is stable, and on the path to recovery,"

Ever since the fake news began to circulate, fans have been pouring in heartfelt messages hoping for the icon’s speedy recovery. A large number of fans payed homage to the singer by tweeting. One user said: “If music is religion, Lata Mangeshkar is god. Whenever I pass by from her house, I take a deep long breath. We're fortunate to breathe the same air as her. Get well soon Lata ji #Latamangeshkar #Prayers."

While others showered her with well wishes and the strength to go on, stating, "Hope for speedy recovery.. My God give her strength to fight with the illness.”

