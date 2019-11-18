Salman Khan opens up about using steroids to attain a perfect physique

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan may be over half a century old but the actor is still known for his fitness and impeccable physique.

Opening up about his built and fitness, the 53-year-old revealed to ANI while attending a fitness event that he feels that a person can still count on additional supplements and protein shakes to get a toned body.

However, the actor expressed his strong views against the use of steroids for this purpose saying those who misuse it are causing troubles for themselves and for their health.

"No one should use steroids. People don't actually use it, instead, they misuse steroids, which is very bad for their body and for them," he said.

"I have seen many who pass out while working out in the gym. It can be because of anything, heart failures or something more critical. Therefore, it's not a good thing to use at all," he added.

"Protein shakes and a few supplements are fine, but steroids with higher magnitude is a big no-no. Body made with such things doesn't look real. People can make out it's not natural and is built with the help of steroids," he stressed further.

"Such packs or biceps don't last long and same goes for the people who use these [steroid]," said the Dabangg actor.