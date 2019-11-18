close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Tara Sutaria's film ‘Marjaavan’ leaked online on same day of release

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

Snippet of Tara Sutaria's film 'Marjaavan'

Tara Sutaria’s new movie Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh was leaked online the same day it was scheduled to release i.e. on Friday.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria's fascinating looks will tug at your heart strings: See pics

The latest victim of online piracy had become quite the rage prior to its release. According to Times of India, the notorious website TamilRockers is behind the movie’s leak.

Several films like  Dream GirlSuper 30, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Avengers Endgame   and MIB: International  were made available on the internet by the piracy site.

Apparently, the website keeps altering the domain extension to make sure it website keeps running illegally.

Marjaavan   stars Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra and is helmed by Milap Zaveri. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood