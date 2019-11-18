Tara Sutaria's film ‘Marjaavan’ leaked online on same day of release

Tara Sutaria’s new movie Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh was leaked online the same day it was scheduled to release i.e. on Friday.



Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria's fascinating looks will tug at your heart strings: See pics

The latest victim of online piracy had become quite the rage prior to its release. According to Times of India, the notorious website TamilRockers is behind the movie’s leak.

Several films like Dream Girl, Super 30, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Avengers Endgame and MIB: International were made available on the internet by the piracy site.



Apparently, the website keeps altering the domain extension to make sure it website keeps running illegally.

Marjaavan stars Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra and is helmed by Milap Zaveri.