Pankaj Tripathi breaks the internet with Instagram debut, shares ‘Mirzapur’ teaser

Pankaj Tripathi made his much-awaited debut on Instagram while posting the trailer of the second season of Mirzapur, an Amazon Prime original.

The teaser was also shared by Amazon Prime’s official handle in a post that read, “season 2 ke aane wale toofan ka ehsaas ho raha hai na? #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies @pankajtripathi (sic).”



The teaser kicks off with a voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He is heard saying, "Jo aaya hai woh jayega bhi. Bas marzi hamaari hogi," Pankaj said as the camera pans over visuals of burning pyres by the river bank.



Mirzapur season 2 will be releasing in 2020. The first season starred Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, apart from Pankaj Tripathi.