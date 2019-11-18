Sara Ali Khan on immense success: ‘It’s scary because it might all just go away’

Sara Ali Khan has enjoyed immense success in a very short period of time after making a grand entry in the film industry. The 24-year-old actress has carved a distinct niche of herself in the fraternity and has a massive fan following all over the world.

Talking about her fame and success, Sara in a recent interview revealed how she feels.

“I may probably have a flop. I’ll be honest with you – I don’t think that there will be any amount of success that will be enough. But then, I don’t think that success is something that I’m consciously chasing,” she said.

The Simmba starlet added that despite all the success, she always believes that the key to success is self-belief and perseverance.

The actress although did not have any releases this year, said she feels accepted and very much a part of the industry.



On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Coolie no1 opposite Varun Dhawan.