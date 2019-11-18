close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to chase dream in super-high heels

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently received Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her contribution to south cinema, has mesmerised fans  with her latest posts on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos with her millions of  followers. Displaying her velvet top, teamed up with embroidered shorts, she stood tall wearing high stilettos. 

Posting her  stunning pictures  she wrote: "Chase your dreams... in high heels of course #AboutLastNight (sic),” read the caption. Check out her all-black look!"



